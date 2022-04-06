For €13, it is now possible to buy socks bearing the portraits of the 2022 presidential candidates. The brand offers pairs of socks by Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Valérie Pécresse, Eric Zemmour, Anne Hidalgo, Yannick Gadot and Marine Le Pen.

The brand’s founder, Maxim Limers, didn’t think his initiative would be so successful when he launched his socks collection. Especially since the idea was born out of chance, far from prior planning.

This is what the founder of the brand confirms in a telephone interview with Sky News Arabia: “The idea came to me when I was taking the bus. Two women were in front of me talking about two candidates, and one of them said: The two make a pair. I liked the wholesale and thought that it would be a good idea to make socks. With the image of the candidates. There is no political bias on our part. The idea was mainly to get people interested in it one way or another.”

Indeed, the store launched a collection of cotton socks in red or blue featuring the seven candidates, painted with or without a mask, with the French flag for men, and a tricolor cocktail for women.

Thanks to his high sales, Maxim Limers was able to create his own ballot box, which predicts the most likely candidates to pass to the second round in the upcoming election on the tenth of April.

In this regard, he says, “The far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, ranks first in terms of sales with 29%, followed directly by the outgoing president, Emmanuel Macron, with 24%, and then Jean-Luc Melenchon, who achieved a qualitative leap in sales during the past few days, with a percentage 22%”.

While the latest opinion poll, conducted by the “Ilab” institute on the evening of Tuesday, April 5, states that Emmanuel Macron is still in the lead with 28% of voting intentions, only 5 points ahead of his opponent, the National Rally candidate, with 23%.

The method may not be purely scientific, but the success is real and exceeded the limits of the city of Lille to reach, according to the founder of the brand, to the capital, Paris and all other French cities, in addition to requests from outside the French territory, especially from Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Canada and the United States of America thanks to the brand’s website .

Fighting abstention

Maxime Lemers does not hide that the idea was primarily commercial, but at the same time it carried a message to the French electorate based on the fight against abstention and concern for the general affairs of the country.

In this regard, Lemmers explains, “Although this year’s election campaign was short, not more than a month old, because of the Ukrainian war at the gates of Europe, everyone should be involved in this election. We are in a democratic country, it does not matter who is chosen, the most important is Freely participate in the voting process and choose the preferred candidate for each voter.

But the wind does not always go as the ships desire. The store in Lille was subjected to theft, looting and vandalism, coinciding with the group’s presentation, which caused it to close and rely on electronic sales only.

“The police investigations are continuing. They stole the pairs of socks of certain candidates and not others. If they asked for them, we would give them to them for free and avoid all these financial losses,” says the founder of the brand at the end of his speech.