Voter turnout in the second round of the 2024 French elections reached 59.71% at 5 p.m.a figure slightly higher than the 59.39% of the first round. It is still a record participation since 1981, the French Interior Ministry announced in a press release. A figure also significantly higher than in 2022, when it was only 38.11%. In the second round of the 2017 legislative elections, the turnout was 35.33% while in 2012 it was 46.42%. In 2007 and 2002 it was 49.58% and 46.83% respectively.

The final turnout at the closing of the polls is expected to be between 67.10% and 67.5%, according to French media estimates.

According to a projection by Elabe for the Bfmtv-La Tribune broadcaster, voter turnout at 8pm tonight would reach 67.10%, slightly higher than the 66.70% of the first round on June 30.

According to Ifop, quoted by the website of ‘Le Figaro’, the turnout will reach 67.5%, 0.8 points more than last week, and a record level since the 1997 legislative elections.

Macron, possible evening announcement

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at his polling station in Touquet, northern France, around 12:30 p.m., accompanied by his wife Brigitte. As always, the French head of state greeted residents at the polling station. Macron, who will be at the Elysée from 6 p.m. to follow the election evening, could speak after the announcement of the vote results, Bfmtv reports.

The risk of riots

Faced with the risk of riots on the sidelines of election night in France, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has announced the mobilization of 30 thousand police officers and gendarmesincluding 5,000 in Paris and the suburbs of the capital. A “very large force” to prevent “the far-left or the far-right from taking advantage of the results to create disorder”. Yesterday Darmanin confirmed 51 attacks physical or verbal attacks against candidates, teams or fans during a particularly tense election campaign.