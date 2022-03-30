Home page politics

A new president will soon be elected in France. The Ukraine war often overshadows the election campaign. Macron wants to advance EU defense policy in a second term.

Paris – The final stretch of the presidential election campaign has begun in France. Incumbent Emmanuel Macron had recently benefited from his mediating role in the Ukraine war in the polls and conducted almost no election campaign. For April 2nd he has invited to what is probably his only major event in Paris.

And he was right: his thesis, which he has advocated for years, that European sovereignty and common defense must be expanded, is now supported by numerous EU heads of state and government. At the beginning of his first term in office, Macron would probably not have dreamed that Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin would contribute to this with a brutal war of aggression. An overview of Macron’s positions on a European defense policy:

France election 2022: Macron’s proposals in the 2017 Sorbonne speech

Macron was just four months in office when he delivered an impassioned Europe speech at the Sorbonne University in Paris in 2017. “Our goal must be that Europe is capable of acting independently in addition to NATO,” he stressed. A “Europe of Defense” needs a “common strategic culture, a common defense budget, (…) and a common doctrine of action”. Back then, Macron warned more about international terrorism than a Russian invasion. At the time of his speech, however, Germany was busy with coalition negotiations and there was no reaction from Berlin for the time being.

Elections in France 2022: Macron certifies 2019 that NATO is “brain dead”

US President Donald Trump, who was elected the same year as Macron, made it clear during his term in office that he did not think much of the transatlantic military alliance NATO, and he accused the Europeans of underspending on defense. Macron saw his conviction confirmed that Europe “must take its destiny into its own hands”. In an interview with the economist he spoke of NATO’s “brain death” and the need to “regain military sovereignty”. Otherwise there is a risk of disappearing geopolitically, Macron warned.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, gives a speech in the Elysee Palace © Francois Mori/dpa

Election in France 2022: EU drafts a “strategic compass” in 2022

During the German EU Council Presidency, the member states debated a “strategic compass”. He should first define the future threats that could hit Europe. A first draft from January 2022 spoke of possible attacks in space and cyberspace as well as hybrid attacks, for example by controlling refugee movements. Since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the threat scenarios have been reformulated and Europe’s place in a “multipolar world” has been emphasized.

Elections in France 2022: consequences of the Ukraine war

The Russian invasion has advanced European defense policy faster than expected. Taboos have fallen in Member States and at EU level, especially when it comes to arms shipments to a war zone. Defense spending has been massively increased. NATO has suddenly become important again. Macron emphasizes that “brain death” was an appropriate description under the circumstances at the time, but that the defense alliance has now experienced an “electric shock”.

A joint declaration by the EU and NATO is now planned, in which the complementary roles of the two organizations will be defined. And finally, the EU wants to set up a task force with 5,000 soldiers. All of this goes in the direction that Macron took at the beginning of his first mandate – and will certainly continue in a possible second mandate. (AFP/cibo)