Of: Daniel Dillmann, Nail Akkoyun

Marine Le Pen or Emmanuel Macron? A runoff election will decide today who will lead France for the next five years.

+++ 12.21 p.m.: Shortly before the runoff election for the presidency in France, incumbent Emmanuel Macron continues to have tailwind. His approval ratings have been rising since the beginning of April. According to the Politico news portal, 53 percent said they would vote for Macron on April 9, compared to 57 percent in the last survey on Friday.

His challenger, right-wing politician Marine Le Pen, fell in the same period from 47 percent to 43 percent.

Runoff election in France: Turnout could decide the outcome

Update from April 24, 09:30: Unlike in Germany, the president in France is elected directly by the country’s citizens. All French people who are at least 18 years old and are registered on the electoral lists are entitled to vote. In the first round of the elections in France on April 10, 2022, there was a turnout of 73.7 percent. In all presidential elections since 1965, the decision has not been made in the first ballot, but only in the runoff.

The last survey values ​​​​for the presidential election in France from the Pariser Opinion research institute Opinionway from April 22, 2022 show Emmanuel Macron with 57 percent ahead of Marine Le Pen with 43 percent. In addition, according to the opinion research institute, 72 percent of the French people entered in the electoral lists intend to take part in the second ballot on April 24, 2022.

France election: Macron fights for youth votes

Update from April 24, 07:00: In the run-off election in France, the main thing for incumbent Emmanuel Macron will be to take his lead over Marine Le Pen to the ballot box in the polls. Most recently, the President was even nine percent ahead of his challenger.

But now, according to the experts at the French daily Le Monde, there is a risk that many French people will not take part in the run-off election because they believe it has already been decided. According to a recent survey by the Ipsos Institute, almost half of those eligible to vote between the ages of 18 and 34 did not cast a vote in the first round of voting. In the last run-off election in 2017, almost 25 percent did not turn up for the election.

Eligible voters can also cast their votes for the runoff election for the presidency at the French consulate in New York. © Andrea Renault/afp

Runoff election in France: first polling stations already open

Update from April 23, 4:14 p.m.: The decisive final round of the French elections has officially started. On the small French archipelago of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon off the east coast of Canada, the first four polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (local time) on Saturday afternoon, as a spokeswoman for the town hall in Saint-Pierre confirmed to the German Press Agency (dpa). The majority of French people can vote on Sunday. However, due to the time difference, voting in some overseas territories will already take place on Saturday.

The runoff will decide whether the liberal head of state Emmanuel Macron will be given a second term or whether his right-wing competitor Marine Le Pen will move into the Élysée Palace. Both had qualified for the final round in the first round of voting two weeks ago.

Le Pen, who tried to appear more moderate during the election campaign, is still known for her extreme right-wing positions, wants to distance herself from Berlin and significantly limit the European Union’s influence in France. In France, therefore, it is discussed how Le Pen would change the country in the future. The outcome of the election is also eagerly awaited internationally. Polls recently saw Macron ahead with 55 to 56.5 percent.

France: Diplomatic scandal surrounding Macron shortly before the election

Update from April 23, 07:55: A few days before the runoff election in France, Emmanuel Macron got into trouble with his diplomatic corps. According to the French President’s plans, the status of France’s 800 diplomats is to be redefined. The special status of professional diplomats is to be gradually phased out and the employees are to become normal civil servants.

This consideration sparked outrage in France’s diplomatic corps and sparked a controversy shortly before the run-off election in which Macron will face challenger Marine Le Pen for the presidency. Sylvie Bermann, former ambassador to China, Great Britain and Russia, said that Macron’s plan is destroying the country’s diplomatic corps.

Election in France: favorite in the runoff election is emerging

First report from April 23, 2022: Frankfurt/Paris – Who will lead the “Grande Nation” in the next five years? 48.7 million eligible voters will answer this question in the runoff election in France this Sunday (April 24, 2022). President Emmanuel Macron and his challenger, right-wing politician Marine Le Pen, will compete against each other.

The latest French election polls point to a tight race. Incumbent Emmanuel Macron extended his lead over Marine Le Pen in the last TV duel before the runoff Remove. 16.6 million viewers followed the debate – most of them saw Macron emerge as the winner. According to a survey following the TV duel, the 44-year-old was able to convince a third of the audience. The French institute Elabe interviewed 650 people.

France Election on Sunday: Marine Le Pen changes course

In the only debate before the presidential election, Emmanuel Macron repeatedly emphasized the importance of the European Union (EU) for France. Marine Le Pen indicated an about-face in terms of European cooperation. Years ago, the right-wing politician was still a vocal advocate of “Frexit”, France’s exit from the international community. Le Pen now speaks instead of wanting to reform the EU. The 53-year-old also called for more national skills for Paris.

Also in terms of relationships Russia Marine Le Pen struck a different tone before the elections in France. She also supports military and financial aid for Kyiv in the Ukraine conflict. However, Le Pen continued to reject an import ban on Russian oil and gas. Emmanuel Macron accused his challenger of trying to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and making herself dependent on the Kremlin.

France Election 2022: Pensions and purchasing power are key issues

However, the main issues in France before the election remain purchasing power and pensions. Le Pen wants to reduce VAT and stick to the retirement age of 62. If you start your career at a young age, you should be able to retire at 60. Macron, in turn, wants to reduce unemployment and thereby increase purchasing power. In exceptional cases, the retirement age is to be raised to 65. With increasing life expectancy, the pension system must be counter-financed, he said.

Long before the first forecasts Projections or results for the France election one thing is clear: the result is likely to be much tighter than the last time Macron and Le Pen met in 2017. At that time, Macron received 66.1 percent of the votes. Le Pen accounted for 33.9 percent. This time the two are much closer together – despite Emmanuel Macron’s partial success in the TV duel with Marine Le Pen.

Recent polls put the incumbent ahead of the challenger with around 55 percent approval. The current surveys at a glance:

Runoff election in France: Polls see Macron ahead of Le Pen

Survey Institute/Source was standing Percentage for Macron Percentage for Le Pen Ifop 20th of April 55.5 44.5 OpinionWay-Kéa 20th of April 56 44 Elabe April 19th 54.5 45.5

The decisive factor in the runoff will be how the left in France will behave on Sunday. your candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon had failed in the first round of the election in France. However, many of his supporters do not want to see either the right-wing Le Pen or the liberal Macron in the Élysée Palace. Whether they choose the Macron compromise or simply stay at home is likely to be the decisive factor in the runoff election in France. (dil/nak/dpa)