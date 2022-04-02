Home page politics

split

French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the 2022 presidential election campaign in Nanterre. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron won over his supporters in his only major campaign appearance before the presidential election.

Nanterre – A week before the start of the presidential elections in France, Head of State Emmanuel Macron promised more social justice and purchasing power aids in the current crisis. “Our project for 2022 is solidarity and social progress,” Macron said on Saturday in front of tens of thousands of supporters in Nanterre near Paris at his only major appearance before the first round of the election.

Macron joins election campaign: President promises more social justice

“French people who work shouldn’t put their entire salary into filling up the tank and shopping, that’s unfair.” From the summer, employees should be able to receive a tax-free purchasing power bonus of up to 6,000 euros, said Macron, who is running for a second term. He also promised more money to the self-employed. His government has already put around 20 billion euros into capping electricity and gas prices.

Macron announced further investments and improvements for the health and education systems. In the future, the minimum pension should be 1100 euros after full employment. Aid for single parents should be increased. After a scandal about abuses in old people’s homes, the president announced that he would hire 50,000 additional nurses and more controls. The fight against sexual abuse should be intensified.

France elections 2022: Macron with flaming commitment to Europe – “We are proud to be Europeans”

In order to finance the announced strengthening of the welfare state and further tax cuts, Macron swore the French during his election campaign to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65. A social and welfare state is not possible if the state does not produce and create wealth. “We have to work more.” For the first time since the 1970s it is possible to achieve full employment in France.

Macron also made a passionate commitment to Europe. Europe is best equipped to fight the food crisis threatening the Ukraine war and to master the climate crisis. “We are proud to be Europeans and to fly the European flag next to our national flag.” At the same time, France relies on independent politics, exchange with other countries and the formation of new alliances.

Macron before the 2022 presidential election: the topic of purchasing power towers over everything

Purchasing power has become the overriding issue in the French presidential election campaign, with education, health care and migration also being major issues. Because of his diplomatic efforts in the Ukraine war, Macron entered the election campaign late. He is clearly ahead in the polls, but his main challenger, the right Marin Le Pen, has recently caught up. (dpa)