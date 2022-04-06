Home page politics

Of: Marcus Gable

Emmanuel Macron wants to be confirmed in office in France’s presidential election. © IMAGO/Lionel Guericolas/MPP/Starface

France will elect a new president in spring 2022. Several candidates have thrown their hats in the ring and want to succeed Emmanuel Macron. Here you will find all important information.

Munich – The presidential election in France is scheduled for April 10, 2022. Will the Grande Nation remain on its pro-Europe course under the current head of state Emmanuel Macron, or will Germany’s most important partner on the continent alienate itself from the EU?

Unlike in Germany, the head of state in France has been directly elected by the people since 1962. This will also be the case on April 10, 2022, when all French people aged 18 and over who are entered on electoral lists will be asked to make their cross.

France election 2022: Runoff election must probably bring the decision again

In the first ballot, only those who get the absolute majority of the votes can triumph directly. So far, no candidate has managed to do that. This time, too, it will presumably be one runoff equate to that for the April 24, 2022 would be scheduled. The two candidates who performed best in the first round compete against each other. Whoever has more votes this time is the new president.

In 2017, Macron held his own in a direct duel with right-wing populist Marine Le Pen, who is likely to be his greatest adversary this time too. Back then, 66.1 percent of the votes in the runoff went to Macron, who has been in office since May 14, 2017.

France election 2022: only one re-election of the president possible

The President in France is elected for five years. Since 2008 only one re-election is possible. After a break, a former president could run again.

All French citizens “who have reached the age of 18 and have civil and political rights” are eligible for the post. Anyone who can show “the signatures of 500 elected representatives from at least 30 different departments or overseas local authorities” is recognized as a candidate. The following applies: A maximum of ten percent of these mandate holders may come from the same department or the same overseas regional authority.

France election: Overview of the Presidents of the Fifth Republic

Charles de Gaulle UNR, UDR (Gaullist) January 8, 1959 to April 28, 1969 Georges Pompidou UDR (Gaullist) June 20, 1969 to April 2, 1974 Valery Giscard d'Estaing FNRI (Liberal Republican), PR (Liberal Democratic), UDF (Liberal Conservative) May 27, 1974 to May 21, 1981 Francois Mitterrand PS (Socialist) May 21, 1981 to May 17, 1995 Jacques Chirac RPR, UMP (Gaullist) May 17, 1995 to May 16, 2007 Nicholas Sarkozy UMP (Gaullist) May 16, 2007 to May 15, 2012 Francois Hollande PS (Socialist) May 15, 2012 to May 14, 2017 Emmanuel Macron LaREM (centrist) since May 14, 2017

France election 2022: right-wing journalist apparently has good chances

A double-digit number of candidates compete for the highest office in the state in this election. According to polls so far, alongside Macron and Le Pen, non-party Eric Zemmour has good chances. The publicist is considered a right-wing extremist and has already been dubbed France’s Trump.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is standing for the Socialists. She puts the fight against climate change, environmental protection and social justice at the center of her election campaign. Yannick Jadot is running for France’s Greens – the Europe Écologie les Verts. The former Greenpeace campaign manager has been a member of the European Parliament since 2009. In addition to the topics mentioned, the election campaign seems to revolve primarily around the topic of ‘migration’.

Reached the run-off election in 2017: Marine Le Pen has a good chance of winning this time too. © SEBASTIEN BOZON/afp

France election 2022: Left-wing politicians want the people to participate in the new constitution

Meanwhile, conservative Xavier Bertrand is feeling momentum following his re-election as president of the Hauts-de-France region in the far north of the country in the summer. He has already expressed his hope of a three-way battle with Macron and Le Pen. Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the left-wing alliance La France insoumise is making a last attempt. The 70-year-old is known for his radical views. He is planning, for example, the introduction of a sixth republic whose constitution the people should have a say in.

Eleven candidates were admitted in 2017. This time the number could be even higher. Which makes a decision on April 10, 2022 more difficult. (mg)