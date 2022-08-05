Saturday, August 6, 2022
France | Dry summer ravages France – Drinking water is on the cards in more than a hundred municipalities, electricity production from nuclear power plants is limited

August 5, 2022
Nuclear power plants are shut down because the cooling water is too hot.

French the government has set up a crisis team to deal with the consequences of the current summer’s drought. In France, it rained an average of 9.7 millimeters in July. According to the French Meteorological Institute, it makes the month the country’s driest since March 1961.

The rainless heat has continued in August in most of the country. According to forecasts, the same weather condition will continue for at least another two weeks. In mainland France, the landscapes are autumnal in many places, when the deciduous trees have withered in the drought.

British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC According to the report, drinking water is already available in more than a hundred municipalities and cities in France, and tanker trucks have to transport water to the residents.

“Tank trucks take water to areas where there is nothing left in the water pipes,” the Minister of the Environment Christophe Béchu commented to the BBC. Water use is restricted in one way or another in 93 provinces.

State the energy company EDF has had to limit electricity production in some nuclear power plants because the water in the rivers is too warm to cool the reactors, reports news agency AFP.

The drought is predicted to be fatal for the autumn grain harvest, adding to the global food shortage caused by the war in Ukraine.

The French corn harvest is predicted to be 18.5 percent worse than last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture’s forecast. Maize is mostly used for animal feed, and there will be a shortage of it next winter, because in addition to France, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria are also suffering from drought and a bad harvest.

Irrigation of crops is prohibited in many places in South-East and North-West France due to water shortage.

