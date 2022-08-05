In what could be considered the hottest year ever – and according to CNR data, to date, this record has already been beaten – the scarcity of rain continues to rage in various areas of Europe, including Italy of course. Now it is France to sound the alarm. “Today more than a hundred municipalities in France no longer have drinking water”: this is what the Minister of Ecological Transition, Christophe Béchu, considers the situation “historic”. The minister spoke during a visit to the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence in the south of France.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has activated an inter-ministerial emergency team, saying today that the country is experiencing the worst drought ever recorded. “The current exceptional drought is depriving many communities of water, which is a tragedy for our farmers, ecosystems and biodiversity,” said the first minister in a written statement. The lack of rain is aggravated by successive heat waves, Borne continues, which on the one hand cause an increase in evaporation and on the other hand demand for water. The situation could continue over the next two weeks and become even more worrying, she added. In France, large portions of the land are now suffering from drought. Depending on the severity, there are various restrictions on the use of water, including with regard to irrigation. According to local media, some municipalities are temporarily without a water supply. The premier asked the population to use water sparingly.

Crisis unit activated

The government, therefore, activated the inter-ministerial crisis unit. A decision taken in the face of the “historical situation that many territories are going through”. Activities for farmers are at risk, but also ecosystems and biodiversity. “This is the most severe and persistent drought ever recorded,” the government added in a statement. The crisis has lasted for months in some areas, the decrees have multiplied since spring due to lack of rain; 93 out of 96 departments in mainland France are already subject to water restrictions and 62 are “in crisis”. With the highest level of alert, the irrigation of lawns, vehicles or crops is prohibited, as is the filling of bodies of water. The crisis unit will have to ensure regular feedback in the most affected areas and coordinate the necessary measures; it will monitor the impacts of drought for energy production and transport infrastructure and for the agricultural sector, in particular livestock.