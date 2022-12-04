France 3-1 Poland

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

City: Doha

Round of 16

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela

Goals: Olivier Giroud (44), Kylian Mbappe (74) (91).

The French “roosters” appeared better than their Polish opponents, and decided the match 3-1, despite the dangerous “moments” shown by the Polish players during the round of 16 meeting.

And at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, the French team dominated and “crushed” Poland 3-0, in a match whose star was Kylian Mbappe, who made the first goal for Olivier Giroud, in the first half, before scoring himself two wonderful goals in the 74th and 91st minutes of the second half.

Polish top scorer Robert Lewandowski pulled one back with a penalty kick in the 98th minute.

With this victory, the French national team reached the quarter-finals, where it will face the winner of Sunday night’s meeting, between England and Senegal.

numbers for history

French striker Olivier Giroud broke the record, and became the historic scorer for France, surpassing Thierry Henry, with his 52nd goal for France and the first in the match.

As for Mbappe, he surpassed football legends Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo, and scored his ninth goal in the World Cup, at the age of only 23, which is the same number of goals as Argentine Lionel Messi.