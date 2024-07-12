There are some cursed words in French politics. Coalition is one of them. As covenant, consensus either commitmentthe word coalition It is understood as a synonym for compromise, renunciation, disloyalty to principles.

When the results of the early parliamentary elections were announced on the evening of July 7, one of the most repeated comments was: “France, ungovernable.” “And now, what do we do?” was the headline on the front page of the daily newspaper the next day. The Parisian.

With three fairly evenly matched blocks – the left in the lead, the centre-right a little behind and the far right in third place, although all far from an absolute majority – in any country in the area the most feasible solution would have been proposed, calculator in hand. This solution would be the coalition of rival parties in the electoral campaign and forced to understand each other in order to build an absolute majority and govern.

But France is not just any country, and although the possibility of a coalition is on the table, one thing has become clear in the first few days after the elections: it will not be easy.

What we have seen in recent days are the first movements of a war of positions, but the signs are clear. The left of the New Popular Front claims to be the force with the most deputies and claims the right to appoint a prime minister who would govern in a minority. There is no question of a coalition.

The traditional right of the Republicans and some in the Macronist centre suggest that they could unite and propose a prime minister themselves, and not the left. It would not be a grand coalition, but rather a small one and, like the left, dozens of seats short of a majority.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

Emmanuel Macron called on Wednesday for a “solid majority, necessarily plural.” This is the closest thing to a French-style grand coalition, but the president avoided the radioactive word: coalition.

The left has responded to the president by asking with what authority, after suffering a resounding defeat at the polls, he dares to set the conditions for a future government. He has also been reminded that he has had years to build coalitions in the National Assembly, at least since Macronism lost its absolute majority in 2022 and was left with 250 deputies. He did not do so.

“In the minds of many politicians and many French people, coalitions are considered something dirty,” explains historian Jean Garrigues. “It is something that clashes with the entire political culture associated with the Fifth Republic.”

The Fifth Republic is the current French constitutional regime. It was founded in 1958 by General Charles de Gaulle with the intention of breaking with the parliamentarism and governmental instability of the previous period. In the Fourth Republic, between 1947 and 1958, France resembled Italy. The centre of gravity of politics was in Parliament. The protagonist of executive power was the President of the Council or Prime Minister, and not the President of the Republic. Parties formed coalitions and split up, and governments succeeded one another at a dizzying pace. There were 24 between 1947 and 1958.

Black legend

“The party regime is disorder,” complained De Gaulle. And so was built what the historian Garrigues calls “the black legend of the Fourth Republic, a system of coalitions that for many French people was a regime of governmental instability and failure.” The legend, he points out, “was totally false.” In those years, France lost Indochina and war broke out in Algeria. But they were also the years of the boom post-war economic crisis, the founding of what would become the European Union, the approval of the minimum wage and ambitious projects such as the atomic bomb.

These achievements did not matter. De Gaulle campaigned for the 1958 Constitution by speaking of the “dark yesterday.” In the Gaullist propaganda films for the referendum, “an indistinguishable procession of politicians appeared on the steps of the Elysée Palace in the endless merry-go-round of the Fourth Republic,” writes Julian Jackson, de Gaulle’s biographer. This was the image that stuck with that period. The idea that parliamentarism and coalitions were synonymous with decline, and that the presidentialism of the Fifth Republic was the guarantee of stability, was established. And the French unlearned the art of coalition.

“Actually, if you look at the Third Republic [entre 1870 y 1940]“Coalitions worked,” says political scientist Vincent Martigny. “There were governments that lasted two, three, four years. So I wouldn’t say that the French have a kind of DNA that makes it impossible to learn the culture of coalition.”

Martigny, however, sees a coalition as difficult to come by now, given the polarisation and personal attacks between potential allies. There are too many red lines and accumulated grievances, although the success of the Republican front – the cordon sanitaire against Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) in the legislative elections – showed that an understanding was possible.

Alain Minc, a veteran adviser to presidents, said a month ago in his office, at the start of the campaign, that a hemicycle without a majority would require Macron, when it comes to finding compromises, the skill of a president of the Italian Republic. Nothing could be further from his character. And it is not at all certain that the model will work in the vertical political culture of the Fifth Republic, a culture that Macron has taken to the highest level, and in which command and control prevail and the concentration of powers at the top.

“This is a situation made for Edgar Faure,” Minc tells the weekly The Expressreferring to the man who was several times President of the Council and a minister in the Fourth Republic. “Not for Emmanuel Macron.”

An obstacle to coalitions in France, according to historian Garrigues, is the two-round presidential election system, which ends up polarising all politics into two camps. Garrigues adds that another factor is the “radical nature of some political families”, referring to Le Pen’s RN and, on the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise.

Not all is lost, according to Garrigues, who stresses that within each ideological bloc, coalitions already exist. Isn’t it the New Popular Front, which brings together the radical left and social democracy? Or the Macronist centre, which brings together three parties with different sensibilities? Added to this is the long experience in the Third and Fourth Republics to which Martigny referred. Nothing is predetermined: the culture of coalition is learned, and relearned.

In Spain, when the two-party system entered into crisis a decade ago, new parties burst into Parliament and the big parties lost their absolute majorities, former president Felipe González said: “We are moving towards an Italian model, but without Italians.”

In the end, the Spanish became somewhat Italianised and coalitions are now part of the landscape. Perhaps in the coming weeks or months the French will end up doing the same.

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.