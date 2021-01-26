France will not join the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

According to him, Paris did not participate in the discussions on the NPT and is not part of this agreement. RIA News… In this regard, the agreement does not bear any legal obligations for France, the minister stressed.

He added that this is a permanent position of France, which is shared by its key international partners. Le Drian said that the NPT does not provide any security benefits in a context marked by the collapse of the international security architecture due to the risks of nuclear proliferation. The minister also stressed that there will be no concrete contribution to the efforts being made for nuclear disarmament, as there are no verification instruments and strict clarification instruments.

The Foreign Minister recalled that France is a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force in 1970.

The NPT entered into force on 22 January. To date, 51 countries have ratified the agreement, the nuclear powers do not participate in the document.

Earlier it was reported that NATO member states expressed disagreement with the NPT due to the contradictions in the agreement to the existing disarmament architecture.

It was also noted that the EU countries have not yet developed a common position on the treaty.