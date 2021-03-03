French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanan announced today, Wednesday, the dissolution of the far-right “Identity Generation” group.

The minister added, in a tweet on Twitter, that the group had been dissolved because it “incites discrimination, hatred and violence.”

“This group and some of its activists should be seen as inciting discrimination or violence towards individuals because of their origins, race, or religion,” Darmanan said, in the decree of the solution, adding that “according to their composition and military organization, they can be considered private militias.”

The minister launched this measure in mid-February, giving the organization ten days to respond to the decision.

The solution decree indicates the existence of “links (linking the group) with groups from the extreme right from which the group receives logistical support and defends an ideology that advocates discrimination, violence and hatred in the name of racist theories or believes in superiority.”