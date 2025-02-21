France authorities announced on Friday the deployment of hundreds of police officers to record students’ backpacks and thus avoid cases of violence in schools throughout the country.

The Minister of Education, Elisabeth Borne, has indicated that the objective is that the agents are discouraged with knives and other weapons that may be hidden for face the growing wave of attacks of this typeaccording to information collected by the BFMTV television network.

“I want us to be able to organize together, with the help of the Prosecutor’s Office and the representatives of the education system, the regular backpacks of the backpacks at the entrance of the schools,” he said before stating that these operations will be carried out only by police and not by teachers or workers of the educational center.

Borne has indicated that the measure has been launched as a policy to face the increase in stabbing registered in the country, which is They have become “much more common” than before. In this sense, he has urged that students accused of carrying weapons with them have to declare immediately before a disciplinary council.









At the beginning of February, a 17 -year -old teenager was seriously injured in a white weapon attack on a Bagneux’s Parisian Suburbio Collegein the southwest of the capital.

Thus, hundreds of agents have already been deployed in about twenty schools in Seine-Saint-Denis, a region north of Paris, to guarantee the safety of students.