FRANCE ELIMINATED FROM EURO2020! MBAPPE ‘MISSES THE DECISIVE PENALTY: SWITZERLAND IN QUARTER AGAINST SPAIN

Miracle of Switzerland, nightmare France at Euro 2020: the world champions collapse on penalties after being in the lead 3-1 – dragged by Benzema (brace) and Pogba – in a game full of twists (they went down 1-0 with the goal of Seferovic and at the 55th Ricardo Rodriguez missed the penalty of the possible 2-0). Then the sensational comeback (again signed by Seferovic and Gavranovic) At the moment of truth the blues star, Kylian Mbappe, misses from the spot. Farewell to the round of 16 of the European Championships for what was considered the favorite national team. Switzerland will face Spain in the quarterfinals who eliminated Croatia in a match no less daring (5-3 in extra time with the Rosse ahead 3-1 and reached at 3-3 in injury time in regulation time). In the space of a few hours, therefore, the two finalists of the World Cup in Russia leave Euro 2020.

France-Switzerland 7-8 on penalties (3-3 after 120 minutes of play): twist in Bucharest where the world champions leave the scene in the lottery of penalties against the national team coached by Petkovic, who play a sensational match. Under 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining, the Swiss recovered and won the pass for the quarter-finals on penalties thanks to Mbappe’s decisive error. It is the Swiss who amaze in the first minutes of the game with a high pressure and with a lot of courage in attacking the French defensive trio. And at 15 ‘it was former Fiorentina Seferovic who broke the deadlock with a hint of surprise: Zuber’s cross from the left and a header to overwhelm Lenglet and then place the ball in the low corner. In the second half the Var is immediately protagonist with a penalty for Switzerland for Pavard’s foul on Zuber. But Rodriguez trashes the sensational opportunity of doubling from the spot by getting the penalty saved by Lloris. An error that marks the match with France that regains confidence and within three minutes the limelight: first Benzema, with a terrific control, gets rid of the opponent and overtakes Sommer with his left. Then it is once again the Real striker who comfortably scores with his head on Griezmann’s scoring. Pogba makes it 3-1 with a real magic from outside the box but in the final the pride of Switzerland dominates the French and the two goals of Seferovic and Gavranovic bring the partial to 3-3. Extra time without goals and the match continues on penalties where Switzerland passes the turn, scoring all the penalties and rejoicing in front of Sommer’s parade on Mbappe ‘. The story is served, it will be Spain-Switzerland in the quarter-finals while the reigning world champion France resoundingly greets the European Championship.

France-Switzerland 7-8 ad (3-3) Scoreboard

FRANCE (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Varane, Lenglet (46 ′ Coman, 111 ′ Thuram), Kimpembe; Pavard, Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann (88 ‘Sissoko); Benzema (94 ‘Giroud), Mbappé. Available Mandanda, Maignan, Lemar, Tolisso, Zouma, Hernandez, Ben Yedder, Dubois. Herds Deschamps.

SWITZERLAND (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez (87 ′ Mehmedi); Widmer (73 ′ Mbabu), Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber (79 ′ Fassnacht); Shaqiri (73 ‘Gavranovic); Embolo (79 ‘Ruben Vargas), Seferovic (97’ Schar). Available Mvogo, Kobel, Zakaria, Sow, Benito, Fernandes. Herds Petkovic.

REFEREE: Rapallini (Argentina)

SCORERS: 15 ‘and 81’ Seferovic, 90 ‘Gavranovic (S); 57 ′ and 59 ′ Benzema, 75 ′ Pogba (F)

NOTES: WARNINGS: Varane, Coman, Pavard (F); Elvedi, R. Rodriguez, Xhaka, Akanji (S)