Four homeless friends begging outside a lottery shop in Brest, France, would never have imagined that their fate would one day be reversed. A lady arrived at this lottery shop after talking to these friends and bought a scratchcard. He gave this scratchcard to friends sitting outside. Later he came to know that he has a jackpot of 50 thousand euro (about 43 lakh rupees) on it, then his senses flew away.France’s lottery operator FDJ informed that a Euro card was given to four homeless beggars by a woman who hit their jackpot. Three men and a woman around the age of 30 begged outside the lottery shop. The woman talked to them before going to the shop.

No coins, scratch cards received

Usually people give them something or coins to eat, but the woman went out and gave them a scratchcard. The four later learn that they have a jackpot on their hands. At first he felt that he had won 25 thousand Euros, but later when he came to know that his hand was doubled, he lost his senses. All four equally shared the money.

No one has returned

According to the owner of the lottery shop, the four have not returned since winning. It is possible that now he will be spending his life far better using it. At the same time, the woman has not even returned yet. The owner says that when the woman finds out that some life has changed with her help, she will surely be happy.