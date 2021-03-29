France Diet pills resulted in hundreds of deaths, a French pharmaceutical company was convicted of murder

The pharmaceutical company Servier’s Mediator drug has been prescribed to millions.

French pharmaceutical company Servier was convicted in court on Monday of the murder, news agency AFP said. According to the court, Mediator, a diabetes and weight loss drug manufactured by Servier, has caused hundreds of deaths and a large number of cases of heart disease.

The mediator was sold for 33 years and has been used by about five million people. The drug was originally intended for overweight diabetics, but has been widely prescribed to completely healthy people to reduce appetite, i.e., in practice, to facilitate weight loss.

The drug is suspected to have already caused about 500 deaths, and experts say the figure could rise to more than 2,000 deaths.

In court, those who ate weight loss pills told how the drug had worked for weight loss, but at the same time health went up.

“The medicine was said to be miraculous. I lost ten pounds in the first month, ”said one of the plaintiffs in court.

After three years of use, he was diagnosed with heart disease.

An association between heart disease cases and a diet medicine was discovered as early as 1999, but the drug was sold for another ten years after that. Mediator was finally withdrawn from the market in 2009.

Judge Sylvie Daunis’n according to Servier, his actions “undermined people’s confidence in the health care system” and deliberately misled consumers. According to the allegations, for example, the company had hidden studies that reported problems with the drug.

“They knew about the risks for years, but never took the necessary action,” Daunis said as he read the verdict.

Servier’s management has claimed that they were unaware of the dangers of the drug until its final withdrawal in 2009, even though the drug had already been banned in Spain and Italy before.

The Mediator scandal was so significant that it was made into a film in France.

Server was sentenced to EUR 2.7 million in compensation for fraud, murder and unintentional injury.

Chairman of the Board and Bow Image Jacques Servier died in 2014, but his right hand Jean-Philippe Seta was sentenced to four years in probation.

Jean-Philippe Seta was sentenced to probation.­

The French Medicines Agency also received fines of € 303,000 for delaying the ban on the medicine. According to the judge, the agency “seriously failed in its role as a watchdog”.

In addition, more than 6,500 plaintiffs claim a total of one billion in damages from Servier. Thousands have already reached an agreement on compensation with the company.