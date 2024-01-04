The French Ministry of Agriculture said on its website that Paris had detected cases of bird flu on a duck farm in the Vandy region in the west of the country.

The region's governor's office said that bird flu infections appeared among ducks receiving vaccines against the virus that causes the disease, making this the first appearance of infection since France launched a vaccine campaign last year to combat the spread of the virus.

The authorities got rid of thousands of ducks on the farm.

The office added, “Government interests, especially the province's Population Protection Department, have been mobilized to assist the farm owner, who will receive compensation for this loss.”

In recent years, France has culled millions of poultry, especially ducks, due to the outbreak of bird flu on some farms.