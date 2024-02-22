First modification: Last modification:
The anger of the agricultural world has not abated in France. Despite recent announcements by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, unions staged mobilizations this Thursday, February 22, on the eve of the opening of the Agricultural Fair. The Government has made progress on many issues, but “the issue of remuneration remains ahead,” the Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau, acknowledged on Thursday, February 22.
