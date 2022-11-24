The French deputies approved this Thursday to register abortion in the Constitution, the first step of an initiative to shield this right in the country in response to the setbacks registered in the United States.

By 337 votes in favor and 32 against, the National Assembly (lower house) approved the bill promoted by the left, which now must obtain the approval of the Senate and the French in a referendum to enter into force.

“France speaks to the world today”, congratulated the rapporteur of the text, the deputy Mathilde Panot, who nevertheless called on the government to Present your own bill to expedite the process, as it would avoid a referendum.

The National Assembly (lower house) approved modifying the Magna Carta of 1958 to include that “the law guarantees the effectiveness and equal access to the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy.”

Abortion was decriminalized in France in 1975. by a law promoted by Simone Veil, icon of female emancipation and survivor of the Holocaust. The last modification was in March to extend the term to 14 weeks.

The annulment of the right to abortion at the national level in the United States by the Supreme Court in June shocked the world and, in France, resulted in the announcement of initiatives by the government and the opposition to shield it.

“No democracy, even the greatest of all, is safe” from a setback, warned the Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, who expressed the government’s support for the initiative at the beginning of the debate.

Although the party La Francia Insumisa (LFI, radical left), rapporteur of the bill, sought to also include contraception in the Constitution, finally backtracked on this point to achieve a consensus.

The minister had warned that, with the initial wording, the proposal had little chance of prospering in the Senate – which rejected a similar text in October – and called to focus on abortion, thus withdrawing contraceptives.

