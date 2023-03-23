The French security forces expect between 600,000 and 800,000 demonstrators in the squares of various cities across the country today, on the ninth day of mobilization against the pension reform. The Parisian procession of the inter-union demonstration left from the Place de la Bastille to reach the Opéra. Intelligence in the capital has anticipated a participation of 40-70 thousand demonstrators. Shortly before the departure of the march, Laurent Berger, the secretary general of the CFDT, the French democratic confederation of labour, one of the largest national French trade unions, launched an appeal “for respect for goods and people, for non-violence”.

Pension reform, protests in France, follow the updates



00:00