The French Foreign Ministry reported on May 12 that two of its citizens were arrested “without foundation” in Iran. Tehran accuses them of allegedly fomenting “insecurity”. However, it is not the first time that European nationals have been arrested during their trips to the Islamic Republic and Paris denounces that they are captured for political reasons.

Iran arrests French citizens again alleging alleged security-related crimes and the situation threatens to damage relations between the two countries.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed this Thursday, May 12, the arrest of two of its nationals in Iranian territory, one day after the authorities of that country reported that they arrested two Europeans for allegedly promoting “insecurity.” Until now his nationality was unknown.

“The French government condemns this baseless arrest. It calls for the immediate release of these two French citizens,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

#Iran | The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs reported on the arrest of two French residents in Iran. The French authorities 🇫🇷 are fully mobilized.



It would be an employee of the National Federation of Cultural Education and Vocational Training Force Ouvrière (FNEC FP-FO) and her husband, who traveled to the Islamic Republic on vacation and were missing, according to the organization.

“We cannot be sure, but there is a strong presumption that she was detained in Iran while she was in the country during the Easter holidays,” said Christophe Lalande, federal secretary of the association.

While there was no “absolute certainty,” there was a “strong presumption” that she had been arrested in that country, Lalande said of her colleague, adding that she was due to return to France earlier this week.

The two arrested were accused of “organizing chaos and social disorder with the aim of destabilizing (Iran)” together with foreign intelligence services, Iranian state television said on Wednesday, May 11, citing the National Ministry of Intelligence.

Given the situation, the French Foreign Ministry maintained that its ambassador in Tehran approached the Iranian authorities to obtain consular access and that he had summoned the Iranian representative in Paris. He added that the French authorities have “fully mobilized” to ensure his prompt release.

The West denounces political motivations in the arrests of European citizens

This is not the first time that Iranian authorities have arrested European citizens visiting the country.

Two other French nationals are being held in Iran on national security charges that their lawyers say are politically motivated.

Last January, an Iranian court sentenced Frenchman Benjamin Briere to eight years in prison on espionage charges. His defense described the trial as a politically motivated farce and his client as a “bargain coin.”

That same month, Tehran re-imprisoned French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, sentenced to five years in prison in 2020 but recently living under house arrest.

The woman was charged with “propaganda against the political system of the Islamic Republic” and “collusion to undermine national security.”

Earlier, Paris warned Tehran that the way it is handling the cases of its citizens captured in Iran could damage bilateral relations.

The UK has also reported at least two similar cases. In March 2021 and After spending 4 years in prison and a year on house arrest, the original sentence against the British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ended.

The woman worked with the Reuters news agency in the scholarship programs for journalists and was arrested during a trip to visit her relatives, accused of espionage.

However, immediately afterwards she was put on trial for propaganda, which extended her detention for another year. She was finally released last March.

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and their daughter Gabriella demand the return of the 43-year-old project manager. Stock image. © Reuters – Andrew Boyers

Later, and according to reports in the British press, it was learned that London would have paid 400 million pounds sterling for the release of Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, also with dual nationality.

Human rights groups have accused Tehran of trying to extract concessions from Western nations through such arrests. However, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly rejected the accusations.

On this occasion, the arrests of the two French citizens coincide with a visit to Tehran by the coordinator of the European Union’s nuclear talks with Iran, Enrique Mora, who recently held talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani, according to local media. .

Western powers have long demanded the government of the Islamic Republic release its citizens, who it says are political prisoners.

With Reuters, AP and local media