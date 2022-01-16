The bill that leads to the creation of the vaccine pass throughout France was approved by the National Assembly this Sunday after an intense process and parliamentary debate. This new document will replace the current health pass and will make it valid only to be vaccinated so that the French can enjoy a practically normal social life.

France goes one step further to restrict the activities of those who have not yet wanted to be vaccinated. This Sunday, the country’s Parliament gave its approval to the approval of the vaccination pass bill. This document will replace the current health pass and will make it more difficult for those who are not yet immunized to enjoy leisure, social or cultural activities.

The procedure has not been easy for the Government of Emmanuel Macron. During his legislation in the Senate and the National Assembly he has been exposed to numerous debates, but finally came out ahead with 215 votes in favor and 58 against.

The French president and his Executive carried out this new document in the midst of a wave of cases that have registered record numbers throughout France due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and despite the numerous protests that have taken to the streets for days. of the anti-vaccine groups of the French nation.

Macron and his government are convinced that the only way to combat the pandemic is through mass vaccination and thus want to penalize all those who have not yet wanted to be immunized. The new vaccine pass replaces the health pass, which contemplated carrying out a diagnostic test -PCR or antigens- in the last few hours as valid to enjoy that pass.

Now the only valid option will be to have the indicated number of doses. That is, three or two and the document that certifies having overcome the disease in the last six months.

Those who still do not want to be vaccinated will have restricted access to all kinds of cultural events -such as cinemas, theaters or concerts-, bars and restaurants and even medium and long distance transport. A very hard blow that would practically reduce his social life to zero or, without a doubt, would make it seriously difficult.

The objective of these measures is that these people are forced to be vaccinated if they want to recover a practically normal standard of living.

The Minister of Health of the European nation, Olivier Véran, spoke on Twitter, assuring that “with the vaccination pass, France has a new tool to protect our fellow citizens.”

The parlement adopted, in the issue of 2 weeks of debate, a 12th text of the relative thing to the management of the health crisis. After the vaccination pass, France is endowed with a new tool to protect our fellow citizens. — Olivier Veran (@olivierveran) January 16, 2022



They also increase the penalties for those who are discovered with a false vaccine passport, who may be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros. Some of the people who remained unvaccinated had used this maneuver, but the risk will now be extremely high.

News in development…