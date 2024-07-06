“More than ever, we must go out and vote. There is a real urgency. We cannot leave our country in the hands of these people. It is really urgent,” said the captain of the French national team on Thursday. Kylian Mbappé, setting the tone for the days leading up to the second round of legislative elections this Sunday in that country.

The footballer made the statements during a press conference in Germany, where the European Championship is being played, in which he openly asked the French to vote against the far-right party. National Grouping (RN, for its acronym in French) by Marine Le Pen. Although this is not the first time that Mbappé has spoken about politics,It is unusual for world-class footballers to get fully involved in a campaign, and his words reflect that today’s vote is mobilising a large part of the electorate.

The French are going to these elections after the President Emmanuel Macron The French party called for early elections after its movement’s poor showing in the European Parliament vote, which in fact favoured the French far right. And after the first round of voting on 30 June in the French legislative elections, it was clear that Marine Le Pen’s RN party – which won 33 per cent of the vote – is the clear favourite with a third of voters, ahead of the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP, 28 per cent) and President Emmanuel Macron’s centre-right alliance, Together, which won 20 per cent.

To avoid an absolute majority of the far right in the French Assembly, which would open the door to its rise to power for the first time since the Liberation of France from Nazi Germany, the left and the ruling party agreed to form a “republican front” to unite electoral forces. This implies the withdrawal of the 200 candidates with the least chance of winning in those constituencies in which they qualified for the second round, and leaving a single candidate to face the RN candidate.

In essence, the “republican front” is made up of almost all of France’s political ideologies, except for conservatives and the far right: the NFP includes socialists, ecologists, communists and the radical left, and Macron’s party includes the centre right. This coalition, however, is not yet free of cracks. However, despite this network of alliances and strategies that are being woven, citizens interviewed on the streets by the French agency AFP During these last seven days they showed a divided country, between fear of the extreme right, distrust of the radical left and weariness with President Macron.

“Many left-wing voters will find it difficult to vote for Elisabeth Borne,” says Michel, 66, standing in front of a vegetable stand in Villers-Bocage, where Borne, the former prime minister of Macronis campaigning for re-election. However, this French citizen is willing to vote for the ruling party –very unpopular among other things because of the increase in the pension age by decree in 2023– to prevent Le Pen’s party from winning.

In contrast, at a market in Dreux, a town just a few kilometres from Paris, antiques dealer Frédéric Laguetta says that “RN is no longer the far right. We are no longer talking about its historic leader Jean-Marine Le Pen, but about Marine, his daughter, and Jordan Bardella,” a 28-year-old whom the party is proposing as its prime minister.

The RN party – originally called the National Front and renamed in 2018 – was founded in 1972 by former Nazi soldiers and collaborators of the Vichy regime. Jean-Marine Le Pen was its most prominent figure and in the 1990s he was convicted for denying the crimes of Nazi Germany. However, Marine Le Pen has tried to change the face of the movement since she took the reins in 2011, something that, according to the results of the first round, is bearing fruit.

“She wanted to mark a break with her father’s past. And she wanted to clean up the image they had regarding issues such as the Holocaust or Judaism,” Gaspard Estrada, a political scientist at Sciences P, explains to BBC Mundo.o. During this time, for example, it has condemned Hamas attacks against Israel, although it also maintains openly anti-immigrant positions – such as expelling migrants in an irregular situation.

Le Pen has also taken advantage of the fact that Macron’s popularity has been gradually deteriorating. Three-quarters of French people do not trust the current president and many believe that the disruptive policy he built since 2017 ended up being perceived as conservative and continuist.

What do the polls in France say?

Today’s vote will elect 501 of the 577 deputies of the National Assembly (the lower house), since on June 30, 76 of the candidates were already elected in the first round. For this second round, three polls released on Friday agree that the RN is finding it increasingly difficult to achieve an absolute majority.

The polls show a range of between 170 and 230 deputies for the far right, far from the 289 needed to control the National Assembly. The left-wing New Popular Front and its allies would achieve, if the polls are correct, 159 to 191, while the Macronist bloc would get 118-150. Further behind would be the conservative Les Républicains (LR) with a range of 35 to 67 seats.

If these projections are confirmed, France would lack a clear majority to form a government. In any case, whoever manages to impose majorities through alliances will hold the keys to defining governability in France for years to come. And while in France the president is the most important position, with the power to introduce decrees, the Assembly is key to approving key legislative projects, approving budgets and amending the Constitution. In addition, the lower house has the power to overthrow the cabinet through motions of censure.

For the moment, Le Pen seems confident that the trend in the polls will be reversed and has tried to address the criticism that has emerged from figures such as Mbappé. In an interview with CNN, Le Pen asked in her usual populist tone how sportsmen or artists, “millionaires or multimillionaires”, are allowed to say how French people “who earn 1,300 or 1,400 euros a month” should vote.

The campaign was also marked by violence, of low intensity but much higher than in previous elections, with verbal and in some cases physical attacks on candidates and activists. Physical attacks had affected 51 candidates and activists, according to figures released by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who acknowledged that “there is a climate of great violence.” Fearing “disorders” on Sunday night, the authorities are planning to deploy 30,000 police and gendarmes, including 5,000 in Paris.

