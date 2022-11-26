The defending world champions beat the Danes 2-1 in a close duel in the game of the second day. With the two goals scored by Kylian Mbappé, the Frenchmen are the first to secure a place in the top 16. The Scandinavians, all or nothing against Australia on the last date.

At the 974 stadium in Doha, France was left with a very difficult match against Denmark. With two goals from their figure, Kylian Mbappé, they beat the Danes 2-1 and reached the round of 16. For its part, its rival must win against Australia to continue in competition.

The development of the first half had France as the dominator, with control of the ball and subduing Denmark during the first 25 minutes. However, those led by Didier Deschamps in that period could only find loopholes through the speed and imbalance of Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.

Paradoxically, when the Danes managed to have longer-lasting possessions and a tenuous prowl in Hugo Lloris’ area, the Gauls rocked Kasper Schmeichel’s goal frequently.

The initial notice came through a header from Adrien Rabiot that the goalkeeper cleared; seconds later, another aerial shot was deflected by Raphael Varane and parried in the six-yard box as Olivier Giroud was preparing to make it 1-0.

Another shot, but this time from Jules Koundé, and a definition from Mbappé over the crossbar added danger in the Denmark area, which was barely able to counterattack with a counterattack from Andreas Cornelius and an overflow from the side that found no target.

With possession distributed and a round trip process, it was France who managed to get the most out of it before the break, but without breaking Schmeichel’s resistance.

Mbappé is, together with the Ecuadorian Enner Valencia, the top scorer in the World Cup with three goals. He already has six in the competition. © Marko Djurica / Reuters

In the plugin, the tone of the match continued in the same way, with the current champion as the dominator and generating situations; while those commanded by Kasper Hjulmand waited for an opportunity to counterattack.

Mbappé did a one-man game that ended in a definition that demanded a response from the rival goalkeeper. Minutes later, Antoine Griezmann made a diagonal, received the chest and shot over the crossbar.

However, the break happened after 60 minutes. On one occasion where Denmark had appeared in attack, Theo Hernández commanded a quick counterattack and assisted Mbappé to make it 1-0.

But the joy did not last long for France. Seven minutes later, Andreas Christensen capitalized on a corner kick and headed in to level 1-1.

Denmark was left on the ledge and is forced to beat Australia in the third game to qualify. © Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

The tie revitalized Denmark, which had two very clear situations. First, Lloris stopped a bomb from Mikkel Damsgaard. Then, Kasper Dolberg overflowed and assisted Martin Braithwaite, who finished outside.

At 86, France struck lethally again: Griezmann took a precise cross to the far post for Mbappé’s appearance to make it 2-1.

In this way, the defending champion continues to revalidate his credentials as a strong contender to keep the crown. Denmark, which so far has not met the expectations of the previous one, has no margin for error against the Oceanians.