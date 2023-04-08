To try to protect traditional bookstores, the government of France published a decree that sets the minimum amount for sending books purchased by Amazon and other digital platforms at at least 3 euros. The intention to impose the measure had already been announced in September 2022, when the French government was still in the process of determining the minimum amount established.

The measure will come into effect on the 7th of October and follows the recommendations of the Authority for the Regulation of Electronic Communications, Mail and Press Distribution (Arcep). Arcep had proposed a minimum tariff of 3 euros in shipping costs for all orders below 35 euros in April 2022.

The decree does not, however, affect orders greater than or equal to 35 euros, for which the minimum price will be 0.01 euros. The government’s objective is to encourage purchases in French bookstores, which form one of the densest networks in the world: it is estimated that there are around 3,500 in the country and that they sell approximately half of the books sold in France.

These shops often cannot compete with the distribution prices offered by digital platforms (the price of the book is, in principle, set in France) and, in particular, by Amazon, which monopolizes a large part of the market.

For this reason, the Syndicate of French Bookstores (SLF), which brings together about a third of independent bookstores, has asked for a minimum tariff of 4.5 euros, higher than what has now been approved by the government. The government justifies the decision of 3 euros by the increase of inflation in the country, as well as by respecting the European free market rules.

“This measure constitutes a first step towards rebalancing competition between resellers in the online book sales market”, considers the SLF, which criticizes the “almost free” order for orders over 35 euros and calls for an advantageous postal rate that allows “making bookstores truly competitive”.

The decree is part of the so-called Darcos Law, of December 30, 2021, on the book market. This is an update of another law, from 1981, which has already undergone changes motivated by the growing weight of electronic commerce and, in particular, Amazon.

In 2014, the tech giant was banned from adding free shipping to books that were already sold at a 5% discount off the price (maximum discount set by law).