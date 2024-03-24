Home page politics

French President Emmanuel Macron convened the Defense and Security Council at the Élysée Palace after the terrorist attack near Moscow (archive photo). © Omar Havana/AP/dpa

French President Macron convened the Security Council after the terrorist attack near Moscow. There is great concern about attacks in our own country.

Paris – After the terrorist attack near Moscow, France has declared the highest security level. In view of the attack claimed by the terrorist militia Islamic State and the threat posed to France, the decision was made to take this step, wrote Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

The decision was made after the Defense and Security Council convened by Head of State Emmanuel Macron in the Élysée Palace.

Almost 140 people were killed in the terrorist attack on an event center near Moscow on Friday. A total of eleven arrests were made, including four men who were said to have been directly involved in the attack on the event center. They were arrested at the weekend in the Russian border region of Bryansk and taken to Moscow. The IS offshoot, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISPK) group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. dpa