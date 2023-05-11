French Foreign Minister Colonna: Paris is ready to strengthen cooperation with Beijing on Ukraine

France is ready to strengthen cooperation with China on the Ukrainian issue. This was stated by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Paris. Her words lead RIA News.

As the minister noted, China plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability throughout the world. France is ready to strengthen cooperation not only on Ukraine, but also on other important international and regional issues.

Qin Gang noted that China’s starting point in resolving the issue of Ukraine are the provisions put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Their basis is to promote a political settlement of the crisis and maintain interaction with all parties.

Military expert Song Zhongping expressed the view that in the Ukrainian crisis, China will not follow the role written for it in the United States scenario. He recalled the words of U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedanth Patel, who had previously said that Washington had long “felt and believed that China had a suitable role to play.”