DThe French government has declared the highest terror alert level following the attack near Moscow. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced this on Sunday evening on Platform X. “Given the fact that the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack [in Moskau, Anm. d. Red.] and the threats facing our country, we have decided to raise the anti-terror plan to the highest alert level.” In France, this anti-terror plan is called “Vigipirate”.

After the attack in Moscow, President Emmanuel Macron convened a national defense and security council in the Élysée Palace in the evening. The topic of this meeting was “The attack in Moscow and its consequences,” as the French broadcaster BFM learned from the presidential office. According to the latest information, 137 people were killed in the attack in Moscow and more than a hundred are still injured in hospitals.

The attack on the concert hall near Moscow awakens painful memories for the French: on November 13, 2015, terrorists carried out an Islamist-motivated attack at five locations in Paris, including the Bataclan concert hall. At that time, 130 people were killed and hundreds injured. A cell of Islamists that had its roots in the Brussels district of Molenbeek carried out the coordinated terrorist attack.

Even after Islamist-motivated attacks in France, the government had imposed the highest alert level several times, most recently in October 2023, when a teacher was killed in a knife attack in Arras, northern France. In summer, from July 26th to August 11th, Paris hosts the Summer Olympics. Afterwards, the Paralympic Summer Games (August 28th to September 8th) will take place in the French capital.

The attack in Moscow was also viewed with concern in Germany: On Saturday, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) declared that the terrorist group "Islamic State Khorasan Province" posed "the greatest Islamist threat" in this country. There is also a major event taking place in Germany in the summer with the European Championships.







Arrest of Islamists in Thuringia

“The ISPK is currently the biggest Islamist threat in Germany,” warned the Interior Minister in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung,” using the abbreviation for the group. Khorasan is the historical name for a region in Central Asia that includes, among other things, parts of today's states of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran.

“The danger from Islamist terrorism remains acute,” said Faeser. Faeser also said that the greatly increased protective measures taken by the security authorities in Cologne around Christmas and New Year's Eve were aimed at protecting against possible attacks by the ISPK. “The Islamist scene is the focus of the BKA, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the state security authorities.”

Two suspected Islamists were arrested near Gera on Thursday. The two Afghans had planned an attack on the Swedish parliament in Stockholm – apparently in revenge for the Koran burnings that took place in Scandinavia, the federal prosecutor's office said.