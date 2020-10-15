Given the rebound in coronavirus cases, France will return to a state of emergency this Saturday. This was announced by the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, through a television interview.

The subsequent report to the Council of Ministers stated that “before its spread in national territory, the COVID-19 epidemic constitutes a health disaster that endangers, by its nature and severity, the health of the population. It justifies the declaration of a state of health emergency so that strictly proportionate measures can be taken to the health risks incurred and appropriate to the circumstances of time and place “.

Curfew in big cities

For this reason, a curfew will be imposed in large cities between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. starting at midnight on Saturday. The measure will be applied in the Paris region, as well as in Aix-Marseille, Lille, Grenoble, Lyon, Toulouse, Montpellier, Saint-Etienne and Rouen.

At first, this limitation “will last four weeks and we will go to Parliament to extend it until December 1. Six weeks is the time we think is useful, “Macron stressed.

The French president defended that “the curfew is a pertinent measure”, and assured that the goal is to “reduce social contacts”, which is where the most infections currently occur. It also specified that “It is not a driving ban, but a strict limitation.”

So, All the people who at the time of the curfew return from their jobs or going to them, will have an authorization, as well as citizens who have an emergency that forces them to leave home.

Macron insisted on the need to limit leisure travel: “We will no longer go to restaurants after 9:00 p.m., or to see friends or celebrate parties. “To ensure compliance with the regulations, he confirmed that “There will be controls and fines of 135 euros for offenders.”

No limitation between territories

What yes Macron ruled out is the limitation of movements between territories: “We know that when we are in open spaces, we can take the air. We know that when we are in places where you can go out, we fight more effectively against the virus. So Asking people to stay home, in their apartments, and not go to a vacation spot, honestly, would be disproportionate. “

Already established in the first wave

During the first wave of the pandemic, the French government has already agreed to a similar situation, which was in force until July 10. In recent times, France has experienced its worst numbers and the country has already registered 820,017 positives and 33,056 fatalities since the pandemic began.