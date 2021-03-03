The dialogue with Russia must be continued despite its sometimes “horrific and unbearable” behavior. This statement was made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

According to him, France needs to take a tough stance on the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny and the actions of the Russian authorities in connection with it.

“We must maintain ties with Russia, but at the same time take a tough stance and condemn the actions of the authorities in relation to Alexei Navalny. We will not give up our plans to conduct a dialogue, because this country is our neighbor. Although it is sometimes an unpleasant, sometimes terrifying, and sometimes unbearable neighbor, ”the French portal quotes the minister as saying 20minutes March, 3rd.

Le Drian added that events in Russia follow an “extremely authoritarian” scenario.

Nevertheless, he sees it as important to preserve the dialogue.

In addition, Le Drian commented on the sanctions against Russia approved by the European Union on March 2, calling them effective, and not adopted for the sake of simple “complacency.”

“They will not allow those caught by them to visit the EU and gain access to their own assets in the EU. This is more than nothing, ”the minister concluded.

On March 2, the European Union announced the imposition of sanctions, the decision was made in connection with the conviction against blogger Alexei Navalny, who on February 2, the Simonovsky court of the capital decided to cancel the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case due to numerous violations and replace it with 3.5 years in a general regime colony.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the restrictions were dictated by “rabid Russophobia.” At the same time, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU Vladimir Chikhov said that it was illogical to link sanctions to Navalny. In his opinion, “the fact of the appearance of such a list in such a motivation” is fundamental, which looks strange for any unbiased specialist and lawyer.