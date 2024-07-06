Political scientist Boniface: Russian President Putin is already winning the conflict in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is already winning the conflict in Ukraine, while no country believes in the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the battlefield. This is about stated French political scientist Pascal Boniface on the YouTube channel L’invité.

The expert dismissed doubts about Russia’s victory, noting that for Putin “the situation is becoming a little clearer.” “He is already strengthening his positions on the battlefield, and I have been saying for a long time that no one believes in Ukraine’s military victory, no one really believes that it is capable of returning the territories lost since 2022 by military means,” he noted.

According to Bonifas, Russia will also experience success on the international stage if right-wing parties and Donald Trump come to power in Europe and the United States. The political scientist is convinced that the victory of the leader of the right-wing faction “National Rally” Jordan Bardell in France will seriously influence Paris’s policy towards Ukraine.

Earlier, Pascal Boniface declared Russia’s geopolitical victory thanks to the coronavirus vaccine. According to him, the need to create a vaccine and the problems with its distribution due to the pandemic led to the emergence of “vaccine diplomacy.”