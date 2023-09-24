Macron added in a television interview on Sunday: “France has decided to return its ambassador and end its military cooperation with Niger.”

The French President said that his country’s ambassador to Niger will return “in the coming hours” to France.

As for the 1,500 French soldiers in Niger, they will leave Niger “in the coming weeks and months,” with the complete withdrawal taking place “by the end of this year.”

The relationship between Niger and France has become tense since the military coup that Niamey witnessed weeks ago, which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.