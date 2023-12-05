France decided to sell weapons to Ukraine at inflated prices

Kyiv Post: a company in France increased the prices of weapons for Ukraine by 30 percent

The oldest French manufacturer of small arms, Verney-Carron, will sell weapons to Kyiv at prices that are 20-30 percent higher than prices on the local market, writes Kyiv Post with reference to experts.

As experts clarified, the company decided to sell weapons in Ukraine, which it also sells on the French civilian market. “Verney-Carron is moving towards excess profits by setting prices for Ukrspetsexport 20-30 percent higher than the prices for the same weapons,” the sources noted. Journalists pointed out that the calculations did not take into account discounts that could be provided to the Ukrainian side.

The authors noted that Verney-Carron was considered unprofitable in 2022. It also turned out that it has no experience in modern large-scale small arms production. Despite this, it entered into a contract to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with 10 thousand automatic rifles, 2 thousand sniper rifles, and 400 grenade launchers. The total cost should be 36 million euros.

