The French authorities are thinking about introducing tax breaks for pensioners in order to stimulate the economy and fight the coronavirus at the expense of their accumulated money. According to Bloomberg, older people have accumulated over € 100 billion ($ 110 billion) during the pandemic.

According to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, by the end of the quarantine, the amount of excess savings could exceed 200 billion euros. The agency notes that most of the state aid allocated to the French during lockdowns simply settled in their wallets, and to restore the country’s economy, it is necessary to stimulate spending.

Now in France, by law, parents can transfer 131,865 euros to their children, tax-free for 15 years. For retirees, tax-free transfers are actually limited to EUR 63,730 every 15 years. There are no plans to raise the tax on excess savings. “It would be deeply unfair at a time when people save money for unforeseen events during a crisis,” explained Le Maire.

Earlier in March, French authorities announced that the country would covered third wave of the epidemic. As a result, from March 20 in 16 departments, including the capital of the country, full quarantine was introduced for four weeks. This applies to the departments in the Ile-de-France and Haut-de-France, as well as the Alpes-Maritimes, Seine-Maritimes and Ayr.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also spoke about the third wave of COVID-19 in Europe. According to her, the situation is of serious concern. “In many EU countries, the infection is on the rise again,” she said.