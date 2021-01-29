France has decided to close its borders to enter and exit the European Union in connection with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country Jean Casteks, reports TASS…

“All entries and exits across the French border outside the EU are prohibited, except in special circumstances,” Casteks said. The restrictions will come into effect on January 31st.

Travel outside France to the EU is possible, but only if there is a negative PCR test for coronavirus. This rule does not apply to workers living in border areas.

For all time in France identified 3.2 million coronavirus cases. Of these, 229.3 thousand patients recovered.