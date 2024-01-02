French Ambassador in Kyiv Vessier: Paris will change the format of assistance to Ukraine

Paris will gradually change the format of assistance to Ukraine – this decision was announced by the French Ambassador in Kyiv Gael Vesier, his words are quoted TASS.

According to the French diplomat, Paris is still going to provide military assistance to Kyiv, but in the end, cooperation will lead to the fact that weapons will be produced on the territory of Ukraine itself. Thus, France wants to reduce the amount – as Vesier put it – of donations to Kyiv.

“The goal is to produce more weapons in Ukraine and not rely solely on donations or purchases,” he said. The ambassador noted that the head of the French Foreign Ministry, Catherine Colonna, also agrees with this form of support. When the format change will occur, and whether France will sponsor Ukrainian production or build its own enterprises on the territory of Ukraine, is not specified. Transitioning from one strategy to another will take time, Vesier said.

Earlier, former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder said that political changes in the US and the activity of potential presidential candidate Donald Trump affect the amount of assistance to Ukraine. Daalder admitted that Ukraine would lose US assistance. Therefore, he assumed that Kyiv would lose to Moscow in the first half of 2024.