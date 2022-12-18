Russian oligarch Dmitry Zelenov has died in southern France. The oligarch, who was 50, had gone to visit friends in Antibes. The Nice Matin newspaper writes it quoting the Grasse public prosecutor. According to reports from the Baza news portal, close to the Russian secret services, Zelenov would have felt ill after dinner and would have died in hospital due to a head injury after a fall down the stairs. The Grasse public prosecutor specifies that the oligarch died on December 10 at the Pasteur hospital in Nice. The prosecutor explained that an investigation has been opened, entrusted to the Antibes Police Headquarters, to ascertain the causes of death which ”are not clear”.

Baza explains that Zelenov underwent vascular surgery shortly before his death due to heart problems. His death adds to the long and mysterious list of suspicious deaths of Russian oligarchs since the start of the war in Ukraine.