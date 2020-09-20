Cycling fans are still excited about what happened on stage 20 of the Tour de France. Tadeg pogacar he had to come back to win the Grande Boucle and he did it brilliantly in a 36 kilometer time trial. The Slovenian, only 21 years old, will be crowned this Sunday in Paris, but first he is receiving praise everywhere.

One of the most significant comes from L’Equipe, the main French sports medium usually dedicates many covers to the Tour and this Sunday it comes out in French kiosks with a photo of Pogacar’s suffering face and qualifies it as ‘Poga Star’. Without a doubt, he is a star of the future that will mark the next years of international cycling.