Paris France – The Senate will vote on Wednesday, February 28, on the inclusion of abortion in the Constitution, a vote that is very uncertain due to the reluctance of the right and that could disrupt the parliamentary calendar of the reform. This is the most dangerous stage of the constitutional review promised by the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron: the Executive will not be able to bring it to fruition without the majority vote of the 348 parliamentarians at the Luxembourg Palace.

Suspense in the Upper House: Wednesday, February 28, The inclusion of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVE) in the Constitution collides with the reluctance of the right in an undecided vote in the Senatewhere some could try to stop the reform if they are not enough to reject it.

The debates are expected to be tense starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Luxembourg Palace. On the one hand, the Government supported by the left in favor of this review promised by Emmanuel Macron; On the other hand, part of the right and centrists are still skeptical about the wording chosen by the Executive.

“The law determines the conditions under which the freedom guaranteed to women to resort to voluntary interruption of pregnancy is exercised.” The text submitted to the vote of the 348 senators has difficulty convincing the ranks of the senatorial majority, an alliance between The Republicans (LR) and the centrist group.

However, a favorable vote – and no changes – in the upper house is a prerequisite for this constitutional revision supported by 86% of French people, according to an Ifop poll from November 2022.





Modifying the supreme text is not easy: the National Assembly and the Senate must validate the reform in an identical way, before the meeting of a Congress of Parliament in Versailles, where a three-fifths majority will be required.

Agenda passed due to controversy

After the Assembly, practically unanimous at the end of January, the vote in the Senate is the most dangerous stage of the process: the three leaders of the senatorial majority – the president of the Senate, Gérard Larcher, the leader of the LR group, Bruno Retailleau, and the leader of the centrist group, Hervé Marseille – oppose the reform.

“There is no threat to abortion in France,” insists Bruno Retailleau. “The Government cannot impose a calendar on us in defiance of parliamentary debate,” he adds to AFP, still shocked by the calendar presented by Emmanuel Macron for the end of 2023.

The president had planned to convene Congress on March 4, which would have meant a vote in the Senate without editorial changes… Nothing worse to offend the right of the Senate. Since then, the Executive has remained silent on the agenda, although a government source confirms that March 4 continues to be a “preferred scenario.”

“We will take as much time as necessary,” repeats over and over again the Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, ensuring that France would become “the first country in the world to (constitutionally) protect women's right to control their own bodies”at a time when this right is being questioned in the United States and some European countries.

Women's rights associations and anti-abortion groups have intensified their efforts in recent days to convince senators. This afternoon several rallies for and against constitutionalization are planned around the Senate.

“Don't fight the wrong battle”

In the ranks of the right, social or family pressure has caused some votes to swing: privately, several senators admit that they have changed their minds and will not oppose the reform, suggesting a clear majority in favor of enshrining abortion in the Constitution.

The LR president of the Hauts-de-France region, Xavier Bertrand, has also urged his in-laws not to “fight the wrong battle”, in an article published in 'Elle' magazine.

The main unknown is whether the text will be amended, which would force the Assembly to deal with it again and delay the reform schedule.



FILE – A woman demonstrates with a sign that reads “Abortion in the Constitution” as part of International Women's Day, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Paris, France. © AP / Christophe Ena

“There is no opposition to constitutionalization, as long as it is done well,” summarizes the rapporteur Agnès Canayer, appointed by the LR group, and wonders about the notion of “guaranteed freedom.”

For this reason, part of the right and centrists supported an amendment that deleted the word “guaranteed” in favor of a simple “freedom.” This wording had already been approved by the Senate in February 2023.

“The only objective is to derail the text,” protested environmentalist Mélanie Vogel, who, like the rest of the left, is determined that the bill be approved without changes.

About thirty LR senators have also presented another amendment to enshrine in the Constitution the conscience clause of doctors, who would not be obliged to perform an abortion if they do not wish to.

Will they be able to add the majority of senators? “I have my doubts,” admits an LR politician who knows the relationship of forces well. All the more reason to maintain the suspense.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French