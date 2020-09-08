For the second match of the French team in the League of Nations on Tuesday evening against Croatia, the association of supporters of the Blues intends to watch the meeting “each on his own” in the words of one of its members.

Les Irrésistibles français, an association of supporters of the French football team, will follow the match France-Croatia, which is being held behind closed doors this Tuesday evening at the Stade de France, “in front of a television screen”, “their separate ways”, assured one of its members, Fabian Tosolini, on franceinfo.

“During the entire period of confinement, our association has implemented solidarity actions for caregivers and it is therefore unthinkable for us to come together and take the risk of creating a cluster”, a source of contamination, he explained.

“We take our troubles patiently. No one in this association is a doctor and we do not have all the elements to be able to discuss this device”, he continued, as tonight’s game is played without spectators. “It’s frustrating”, admitted Fabian Tosolini, who would like to have “more visibility”.

“What takes a long time is not knowing where we’re going. We can’t wait to meet again because, among the French Irresistibles, we are not only spectators, we are also players in the matches because we are there to push our team “, he stressed.

Read also