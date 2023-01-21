Former French Secretary of State Lelouch criticized the West for arms supplies to Ukraine

Former Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, Pierre Lelouch, said that the West, by supplying weapons to Ukraine, aggravates the conflict, instead of helping to end it. This is stated in the Monde article.

Lelouch said that the US decision to provide Ukraine with $3 billion worth of weapons in addition to the $25 billion already allocated, as well as the supply of Patriot air defense systems and armored vehicles to the country, indicates a transition from helping Kyiv in defense to offensive operations.

In the European Union, only German Chancellor Olaf Scholz still resists the influence of the United States, he said, because he is aware of the real risks of a transition to open confrontation. He noted that the German chancellor refuses to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian side in order to “avoid a potentially dangerous step towards escalation with Russia.”

Lelouch believes that the rest of Europe is moving closer to becoming “complicit in the war effort”. He also noted that French President Emmanuel Macron was completely under the influence of the United States.

“Any opinion other than unconditional support for Ukraine automatically makes its author guilty of Putinism and betrayal. However, isn’t it time to ask the question about the end of the war? — wrote the politician.

In his opinion, diplomatic solutions should be sought to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He believes that it is necessary to provide security guarantees to both parties.

On January 5, it became known about the largest package of US military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict – it will cost Washington almost three billion dollars. In addition to the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, it will include Humvee military vehicles, MRAP multi-purpose vehicles and a “large number” of missiles and other ammunition.