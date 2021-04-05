Karim Benzema has not been called up with the French national team since 2015, something that most of the fans have not yet forgotten. Les Bleus. The newspaper L’Equipe did a game last week asking the French to do your call for the Eurocup and the Real Madrid forward has been one of the 23 most chosen.

Among all the possible attackers to select, Karim Benzema was sixth, ahead of Thomas Lemar or Anthony Martial, called in the last international break, and behind Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembelé, Kingsley Coman and Kylian Mbappé, which tops the table with a resounding 96% of the 280,000 participants.

Most French fans agree that Karim Benzema should go to the next European Championship. However, Deschamps is not about to take him until there is an opinion regarding his problem with Valbuena. On October 20, the trial will begin in which the Real Madrid player is accused of a possible crime of attempted complicity in a blackmail of his former teammate of the French team.

Varane, the most voted defender

The Real Madrid defender is the most voted by the Internet users of L’Equipe for Deschamps to take him to the Euro. The player is having a great season in the white team, although his future in the white team is up in the air (he meets a contract in 2022), since he has offers to change his destination. Likewise, winger Ferland Mendy is the fifth most voted defender.

Lemar, Atlético’s forward, also appears from the Spanish League, who is, in the field of strikers, is the seventh most voted, behind Benzema, and Fekir, the Betis player, is the tenth in the choice of Internet users of L’Equipe.