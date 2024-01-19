France, boom in corporate crises: 56,601 bankruptcies expected in 2024

Bankruptcies growing rapidly in France. The last quarter of the year, according to the findings of the Groupe Altares, saw the opening of bankruptcy proceedings for 16,800 companies: according to the director of the studies Thierry Milton, the period was “one of the worst in 30 yearsi”. According to what Il Sole24Ore reports, in the whole of 2023, open procedures reached 57,729, with an increase of 36% compared to 2022: in this case it is one of the highest figures since the 2012-13 period, when bankruptcies reached 63 thousand. 243 thousand jobs were put at risk100 thousand more than in 2022, albeit in an overall context that saw French employment remain substantially stable at 27.4 million people (in September).

Meanwhile, a different study, published yesterday by the Bcpe Group, estimates 56,601 bankruptcies in all of 2024, with an increase of 8% compared to 2019, the last pre-Covid year, and an economic impact of 250 thousand jobs put at risk; and 16,272 in the fourth quarter, the highest since 2013. BNP Paribas has indicated 55,492 bankruptcies in recent days, with an increase of 8.5% compared to 2019, confirming the strong growth of the last quarter (14,731, +20%). There are approximately 4.2 million French companies.

According to Altares, the data is a sign of a new phase of corporate crises. “Activity at half the pace, a still high level of sales, always high interest rates, consumption falling, form a dangerous cocktail for companies whose treasuries have been emptied by a series of crises. Not even the largest players are spared, potentially transferring the risk to their suppliers and subcontractors”, explained Milton. A situation of “permacrisis”, adds the economist, evoking the neologism invented by the Sunday Times to describe a situation of permanent crisis.

More optimistic, Alain Tourdjmann and Julien Laugier of Group Bcpe do not hide the emergence of some alarm signals in apparently “favorable” data. The Bcpe Group thus estimates a further increase in bankruptcies for 2024, up to 62 thousand episodes with an increase of 10%. compared to last year. In particular, they should accelerate in the construction, restaurant and business services sectors, while they could decrease in retail trade, agri-food and private services. Stéphane Collac of BNP Paribas links the increases to the “return to normal post-Covid business conditions”, which have affected younger companies and all those that could not withstand the end of public support linked to the pandemic and the increase in wages.

