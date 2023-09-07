Home page politics

Garments traditionally from Arab countries have long been banned in France’s schools. © Loic Venance/AFP/dpa

For months, there has been an increasing debate in France about wearing abayas in schools. Now the State Council approves the imposed ban. The administrative court rejects an urgent application.

Paris – France’s Council of State has approved the recent ban on wearing abayas in schools. The country’s highest administrative court on Thursday rejected an urgent application by an association for the protection of Muslim rights (ADM) against the ban on the ankle-length robes traditionally worn by women in Islamic countries. The Council of State in Paris ruled that the ban does not represent a serious and obviously illegal impairment of a fundamental freedom.

At the start of the school year, the education minister banned not only abayas but also the wearing of the corresponding overcoat for men, the qamis. He relies on the long-standing ban on visible religious symbols in schools in France, which is concerned with secularism, i.e. the strict separation of state and religion.

As the Conseil d’État pointed out, the ban does not constitute an unlawful interference with the right to respect for private life, freedom of religion, the right to education and respect for the best interests of the child, or the principle of non-discrimination.

The court was convinced that the increased wearing of abayas and qamis in schools has a religious background. This is also evident from statements made by the students concerned. However, the law prohibits students in public schools from wearing signs or clothing that reveal affiliation with a religion, either by themselves or by the student’s behavior.

For months, there has been a growing debate in France about wearing abayas in schools. Violations of secularism in schools had increased sharply in recent months, with abayas in particular, said Education Minister Gabriel Attal. A decisive answer is necessary, religious symbols should not have a place in schools, he had justified the ban. dpa