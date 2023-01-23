The Council of Ministers of France decided to give the go-ahead to the pension reform that Emmanuel Macron plans, where the retirement age and the years of work would increase in order to access this right. Several sectors oppose the reform, including the unions that called for a new day of protests on January 31. The bill, which will go to Parliament, faces resistance from several quarters.

The ministers of Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet agree to present the pension reform that would increase the retirement age of the French to 64 years by 2030.

According to the Government, the balance of the system must be an absolute priority. The Labor Minister, Olivier Dussopt, said at the meeting with the ministers that the “objective is for the pension system to be balanced by 2030 and the measures we are taking (…) allow us to generate, in terms of income and by so much saving, some 18,000 million euros between now and 2030”.

In addition, the bill would increase the minimum number of years contributed to the system to obtain a full pension to 43 years, compared to 42 currently.

Dussopt said of the age increase that “to go back on this point would be to give up on rebalancing the system.”

The minister affirmed that the Government “does not agree with the unions”, which staged a massive mobilization throughout the country on Thursday of last week where more than a million people took to the streets to protest against the reform.

The French unions prepare a new day of strike on January 31, while warning that if the Government does not give in, they will intensify their actions.

Demonstrators gather in Nantes, in western France, to protest against the pension reform of the Emmanuel Macron government on January 19, 2023. © Loic Venance / AFP

The Minister of Labor affirmed with respect to the proposal that “the President of the Republic has said that not everything is acceptable and that there are a certain number of actions that are considered, that are announced, that do not fall within the militant action but that they can enter into a crime”, especially when talking about power outages and electricity.

According to the ministers, the pension system will run a deficit of billions in the coming years and they say that savings must be made to avoid costly surcharges on the general taxes paid by all French people.







01:39

The Government hopes that opponents of the pension reform will calm down, since the Administration proposes to use part of the savings to pay a minimum pension of 1,300 dollars a month and offer exemptions at retirement age when people began working in adolescence.

Opposition in Parliament

After this initial approval by the Council of Ministers, the reform proposal must be discussed in Parliament, where there is strong opposition from the left-wing parties.

Olivier Dussopt affirmed that they will not “prejudge the parliamentary debate, the amendments are not yet presented, they will be presented to the commission on Thursday afternoon, and later for examination in session” and said that they will be open to changes “as long as that an amendment “allows them to improve the text without renouncing the return to the financial balance of the system in 2030 and neither the fundamentals of the reform.”

François Ruffin, one of the deputies who belongs to the far-left La France Unsubmissive party, told France 3 on Sunday that his colleagues would not try to bury the debate under an avalanche of 75,000 amendments, as they have shown him to have done. they would do, but the group will offer “firm opposition” that “will allow them to dismantle piece by piece the text and the government’s lies.”

Ruffin affirms that Macron “is not doing this reform for economic reasons, for him it is about stamping his authority.”

President Macron, for his part, insisted again this weekend that the pension reform was part of his government program with which he won the presidential re-election last year.

In the parliamentary elections following the presidential election, Macron lost majorities in Parliament, so lawmakers who support him are under siege from the opposition and hope to present amendments to the bill themselves.

Stéphane Sejourne, leader of the ruling Renaissance party, told ‘Franceinfo’ that “deputies will have the right to improve this reform”.

Despite these changes being proposed by the president’s allies, support appears fragile on the left wing of Macron’s parliamentary group and smaller allied parties. In fact, former minister Barbara Pompili said last week that she “could not vote in favor of the reform at this stage.”

with AFP