The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in France reached 3.6 million as of half past seven in the morning, Friday, Paris time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths due to infection with the virus in the country reached 83,542. And 253,337 of those infected have recovered from Covid-19 disease, which is caused by the virus, so far.

France announced the registration of the first case of the emerging coronavirus in the country, about 56 weeks ago.