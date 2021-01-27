The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in France reached 3.14 million cases, as of seven thirty in the morning, Wednesday, Paris time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of America and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths due to infection with the virus in the country reached 74,250 cases. The data indicated that 225,267 people have recovered from Covid-19 patients – caused by infection with Corona.

France announced the registration of the first case of the emerging coronavirus in the country, about 52 weeks ago.