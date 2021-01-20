The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in France reached three million, today, Wednesday, according to data by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths due to infection with the virus in the country reached 71,482 cases. And 217,745 of the infected people have recovered from the “Covid-19” disease, which is caused by infection with Corona.

And France announced the registration of the first case of the emerging coronavirus in the country, about 51 weeks ago.