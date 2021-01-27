PARIS (dpa-AFX) – In France, consumer mood has fallen against the background of a high number of new infections in the corona pandemic. According to the statistics office Insee, the index value for the consumer climate in January fell by three points to 92 points on Wednesday. Analysts had only expected a slight decrease to 94 points on average.

At the end of 2020, the prospect of nationwide corona vaccinations had noticeably lightened the mood of French consumers. Despite the sentiment dampening, the value for January is above the index levels from spring 2020 and last November, when government measures to contain the pandemic weighed on.

The statistics office reported declines in the propensity of the French to buy and in the assessment of their personal financial situation for January. On the other hand, there was an increase in the propensity to save./jkr/jha/