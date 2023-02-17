Members of a group called “Les Barjols” conspired to assassinate the French president

A court in France convicted 4 people of plotting a plan to kill French President Emmanuel Macron in November 2018. On the occasion, he participated in a ceremony in memory of the 1st world war (1914-1918). The information is from the news agency Reuters.

On January 17, 2023, the Paris criminal court began the trial of 11 men and two women aged 26 to 66 years.

They were members of a Facebook group called “Les Barjols” and suspected of plotting attacks against mosques and immigrants. None of the plans came to fruition.

The jury sentenced 3 people to terms of 1 to 4 years in prison for terrorist criminal association. A 4th man was convicted of illegal possession of weapons, but had his sentence suspended. The other 9 members were acquitted.